Rare Sighting: Eswatini’s A343 Aircraft With King Mswati Iii On Board Lands At Gatwick

On May 4th, 2023, London’s Gatwick airport welcomed a rare sight – the Kingdom of Eswatini’s A343 aircraft with registration number 3DC-SDF, carrying the country’s reigning monarch, King Mswati III, and his wife. The royal couple was en route to attend the coronation of King Charles in London.

Credit Felix Chu

Eswatini, which was previously known as Swaziland, changed its name to Eswatini in April 2018. The A343 plane bore the kingdom’s coat of arms on its tail, signifying its royal status.

The arrival of King Mswati III and his wife at Gatwick airport marked a momentous occasion for the Kingdom of Eswatini, as the coronation of King Charles was a significant event in the British monarchy’s history. The monarchs participated in the ceremony, which would has been a symbol of the strong ties between the two nations.

The sight of the Eswatini royal plane at Gatwick airport drew the attention of passengers and aviation enthusiasts alike, who were intrigued by the rare appearance of the aircraft.

