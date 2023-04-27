Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Reward Increased for Information on Theo Black’s Whereabouts

Reward Increased for Information on Theo Black’s Whereabouts

by
Reward Increased For Information On Theo Black’s Whereabouts

Sussex Police has increased its reward to £1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 32-year-old Theo Black, who is wanted in relation to a serious assault. Black has links to North Chailey, Brighton, and Crawley, and is described as being around 5’11” with a medium build and dark facial hair. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck that reads “gift of god”.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward and dial 999, quoting serial 1070 of 20/03.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Tens of thousands in drugs and cash seized in Crawley

Armed police vehicle seen damaged after reports of man with ‘gun’ in his trousers

RNLI reallocates lifeboats between Eastbourne and Ramsgate to boost rescue efficiency

Sussex Police report 50% fall in stabbings in high-risk”hotspot” areas

Lifeboat crew comes to the rescue of injured Birling Gap Coastguard member

Four arrested for attempted murder after a man is stabbed in Pevensey

Woman’s life potentially saved by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service after carbon monoxide alarm installation

Lufthansa takes off with twice-daily flights from Gatwick: don’t miss your chance to ‘frank-furt’ your way to Germany!

Man charged with 23 counts of theft in Eastbourne and Wealden

Eastbourne RNLI inshore lifeboat D876 ‘David H’ launches for 6th time

Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure on Brighton bus

Police launches search for wanted man, Luke Tytler

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.