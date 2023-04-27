Reward Increased for Information on Theo Black’s Whereabouts

Sussex Police has increased its reward to £1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 32-year-old Theo Black, who is wanted in relation to a serious assault. Black has links to North Chailey, Brighton, and Crawley, and is described as being around 5’11” with a medium build and dark facial hair. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck that reads “gift of god”.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward and dial 999, quoting serial 1070 of 20/03.