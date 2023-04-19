Royal British Legion launches new plastic-free poppy for annual appeal

The Royal British Legion (RBL) has introduced a new, plastic-free poppy for the annual Poppy Appeal. The poppy is made of bespoke red and green paper, with 50% of the materials recovered from the waste used in the production of coffee cups. The RBL collaborated with experts at University College London to assess the poppy’s environmental impact and ensure its sustainability. According to Professor Paola Lettieri from UCL’s Department of Chemical Engineering, the new poppy design has a 40% smaller carbon footprint and a similar reduction in its overall impact on the environment.

The new poppy design maintains the iconic poppy design and leaf shape, while also reinforcing the RBL’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its impact on the environment. This is the first time in 28 years that a new poppy has been developed.

Andy Taylor-White, Director of the Poppy Appeal, expressed his pride in the new plastic-free poppy, which he says “will not only enable people to support our Armed Forces community but also continues the RBL’s commitment to sustainability.” He noted that the development of the new poppy took years, and that the RBL has successfully removed single-use plastic from the poppy.

The plastic-free poppy will be available alongside the remaining stocks of the current poppy, reducing any waste of poppies already produced. It can be fastened with a pin, inserted into a buttonhole, or stick-on versions will also be available. Poppies containing single-use plastic can be returned to Sainsbury’s stores for recycling after the Poppy Appeal.

The RBL’s new plastic-free poppy is a step forward in ensuring that the poppy continues to be a national symbol of remembrance for the service and sacrifices of the Armed Forces community, while also being sustainable and reducing its impact on the environment.