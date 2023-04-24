Saltdean Lido’s grand reopening delayed due to unexpected water leak

Saltdean Lido’s highly anticipated May 1st reopening is likely to face a delay following the discovery of a water leak in the facility’s pipe work. Despite this setback, the Lido’s management and new partners, Wave Leisure, remain optimistic that the 40m heated pool will be open to the public before the end of May.

The volunteer-led Lido has been preparing for its grand opening, but the maintenance team recently discovered a leak in the pipe work between the skimmers and the filters. The issue was identified as the pool was being refilled after its winter maintenance. Fortunately, the leak is limited to a specific area and is not expected to cause significant damage.

Paul Douglas-Smith, Saltdean Lido General Manager, explained that the pipe work is located 1m below the paved area around the pool. Tracing dye and cameras will be used to locate the source of the leak. He emphasized that addressing the leak is crucial, as allowing chlorinated water to seep into the ground is both environmentally harmful and prohibited.

Derek Leaver, Saltdean Lido Chairman, expressed his disappointment at the delay but acknowledged the importance of prioritizing safety. He said, “It’s a shame for everyone, particularly the volunteers, involved in the preparations that have been taking place over the past few weeks, but also for all of our supporters and swimmers who have been looking forward to getting back into our pool.”

Although the leak will result in lost ticket sales, the Lido plans to continue hosting poolside entertainment events, including the BIG WEEKEND with live music. Further event details will be announced soon.

As repairs progress, updates will be shared on the Lido’s website and social media channels.