Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Seaford Town Council Warns Dog Owners After Palm Oil Washes up on Seaford Beach

Seaford Town Council Warns Dog Owners After Palm Oil Washes up on Seaford Beach

by
Seaford Town Council Warns Dog Owners After Palm Oil Washes Up On Seaford Beach

Seaford Town Council has issued a warning to dog owners after Palm Oil was discovered washed up on Seaford Beach. While the natural, edible vegetable oil is non-hazardous to humans, there are concerns that dogs can become ill after ingesting it.

The Town Council is advising dog owners to always try to prevent their pets from eating anything they find on the beach, especially during and after bad weather. If you suspect that your dog has eaten any such material, it is advisable to seek the advice of a vet.

Both Seaford Town Council and Lewes District Council will be monitoring the beach and conducting clean-up efforts where necessary. However, there is always a risk that more palm oil will be washed ashore.

While beachgoers can safely handle palm oil, the councils advise collecting it and leaving small amounts in any of the litter bins. If any large accumulations are encountered, beach users are encouraged to take note of the location and report it to Lewes District Council on 01273 471600.

The councils will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of both humans and animals. Beachgoers are advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious material found on the beach.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police release new image of missing Hove man Gabriel Pol

Police release new image of missing Hove man Gabriel Pol

Seaford Town Council Warns Dog Owners After Palm Oil Washes up on Seaford Beach

Gatwick Airport passengers face delays due to technical issue with self check-In kiosks

Dive Back In: King Alfred leisure centre welcomes back swimmers following complex repairs

Sussex University puts smiles on faces with new centre dedicated to kindness

Sussex University puts smiles on faces with new centre dedicated to kindness

Police appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Yates, Hastings

Police appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Yates, Hastings

Sussex Police launch manhunt for Luke Gannon following prison recall

Sussex Police launch manhunt for Luke Gannon following prison recall

Brighton drug bust leads to three arrests and seizure of Class A drugs

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More