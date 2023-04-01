In a surprising move, the SDNPA Authority has announced that it will be changing the name of the Seven Sisters Cliffs to the Six Sisters Cliffs. This decision comes in the wake of several recent cliff falls, which have altered the landscape of the iconic natural landmark.

Seven Sisters No More: Iconic Cliffs Renamed To Reflect Recent Changes 1 Seven Sisters No More: Iconic Cliffs Renamed To Reflect Recent Changes 2

In recent years, the cliffs have become increasingly unstable, with several major cliff falls occurring in the past few years. The most recent of these falls, which took place earlier this year, saw a significant portion of one of the cliff peaks collapse into the sea below.

Following this latest incident, the SDNPA, which owns and manages the Seven Sisters Cliffs, has announced that the landmark will be renamed the Six Sisters Cliffs, reflecting the loss of one of the iconic cliffs.

Previously, the sequence of the Seven Sisters Cliffs from west to east included the peaks of seven hills, each with individual names. However, with the loss of Brass Point, the Authority has renamed the dips between Rough Bottom and Gap Bottom to One Big Bottom.

“The Seven Sisters Cliffs are an important part of the South Downs National Park, and we are committed to protecting and preserving this unique natural wonder for future generations,” said Mr. Richards a spokesperson for the Authority. “However, we must also recognise that the cliffs are constantly evolving and changing, and we must take steps to ensure the safety of visitors to the area.”

“The loss of one of the Seven Sisters is a sad event, but it is important to remember that nature is constantly changing, and we must adapt and evolve with it,” said a spokesperson for a local environmental group.

“The decision to rename the landmark is a small but important step in this direction, and we hope it will help to raise awareness about the need to protect and preserve the fragile ecosystem of the South Downs National Park.”

Despite the name change, the Six Sisters Cliffs remain a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, offering breathtaking views and a unique glimpse into the natural beauty of the English coast.