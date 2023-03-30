Shops reopen as power restored following Worthing outage

In Worthing, West Sussex, residents were left in the dark this morning as a power cut forced local shops to close their doors. The outage occurred in the Liverpool Road area and was caused by a fault on the underground network, according to UK Power Network.

Business owners in the area were forced to turn away customers as they were unable to operate without power. Many expressed frustration at the inconvenience caused by the outage.

However, UK Power Network moved quickly to rectify the situation. Their engineers worked to repair the fault, and the power was restored within a few hours.

In a statement to Sussex News, a spokesperson for UK Power Network apologised for the inconvenience caused by the outage and thanked residents for their patience while the repairs were carried out.

“We are sorry for the disruption caused by the power cut this morning,” the spokesperson said. “Our engineers have now repaired the issue, and all power in the area should be back on. We would like to thank residents for their patience while we carried out these essential repairs.”