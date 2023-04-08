Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Shoreham RNLI and Littlehampton Lifeboat attend paraglider in distress

Shoreham RNLI and Littlehampton Lifeboat attend paraglider in distress

by
Shoreham Rnli And Littlehampton Lifeboat Attend Paraglider In Distress

In an urgent response to a reported paraglider in distress, the Shoreham RNLI all weather lifeboat along with Littlehampton Lifeboat was called into action earlier this morning near Worthing Pier. According to reports, a number of people had bravely jumped into the water to assist the casualty before the arrival of emergency services.

Fortunately, a passing vessel and the Shoreham coastguard team had already reached the scene, along with the Littlehampton lifeboat. The casualties were being attended to, and our lifeboat stood by to offer any necessary assistance.

After the situation was resolved, the all weather lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station. It is now available for public tours as part of the Easter open day until 4pm today (Saturday). We encourage everyone to come and visit to learn more about the RNLI life-saving services.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

New CCTV cameras and lighting installed to combat anti social behaviour The Level

Animal Rebellion disrupts Brighton supermarket to raise awareness about animal cruelty

Shoreham RNLI and Littlehampton Lifeboat attend paraglider in distress

Updated: A27 now open in Brighton after emergency services incident

Updated: A27 now open in Brighton after emergency services incident

Sussex Police CVU and Border Force conduct safety checks on incoming HGVs

Sussex Police CVU and Border Force conduct safety checks on incoming HGVs

Former Sussex Police officer’s controlling and coercive behavior towards partner subject of disciplinary hearing

Rat Poison Found in Beachy Head Car Park Sparks Safety Concerns for Dogs

Two callouts for Shoreham RNLI Thursday

Call 999 if you see this man – £500 reward issued by police

Manhunt underway for Wesley White, with links to East Grinstead

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More