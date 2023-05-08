Monday, May 8, 2023
Monday, May 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home Brighton & Hove Spectacular Children’s Parade kicks off Brighton Festival in style

Spectacular Children’s Parade kicks off Brighton Festival in style

by
Spectacular Children’s Parade Kicks Off Brighton Festival In Style

The city came yesterday with the spectacular Brighton Festival Children’s Parade, which kicked off the annual festival. For over 25 years, this beloved event has showcased the creative talents of local schoolchildren, and this year was no exception.

Spectacular Children'S Parade Kicks Off Brighton Festival In Style - Uknip
Spectacular Children's Parade Kicks Off Brighton Festival In Style 1

Almost 80 local schools, ranging from infant to secondary, participated in the parade, with over 5,000 children donning show stopping costumes they had designed and made themselves. The theme for this year’s parade was One World, with groups of schools exploring the sub themes of Inventions; Culture, Cooking & Fashion; and Our Environment to highlight the power of international collaboration in these diverse areas.

Spectacular Children'S Parade Kicks Off Brighton Festival In Style - Uknip
Spectacular Children's Parade Kicks Off Brighton Festival In Style 2

Spectators were treated to a vibrant procession of dance, drama, and fun as the parade snaked its way through the city. Over 10,000 people came out to watch, making it the largest annual children’s event in the UK. The pride and joy of the young participants were palpable, as they celebrated their hard work and creativity.

Spectacular Children'S Parade Kicks Off Brighton Festival In Style - Uknip
Spectacular Children's Parade Kicks Off Brighton Festival In Style 3
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Update: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in collision with bus in Brighton

Brighton University staff to strike over proposed redundancies

Breaking: Police incident at Brighton Old Steine

Police Seize 99 Cannabis Plants at Former Pub Site in Uckfield

Rare Sighting: Eswatini’s A343 Aircraft with King Mswati III on Board Lands at Gatwick

Dog Attack Leaves Eight Sheep Dead and Several Injured

Friends of Conquest Hospital Alert Public to Fraudulent Fundraising Campaign

Police seize rape alarms in pre-Coronation arrests

Hastings Crime Spree Suspect Arrested and Charged

Marine Algae or Sewage? Brighton & Hove Seafront Team Clarifies Common Misconceptions

Pitching Tents for a Royal Event: London Crowds Camp Out for Coronation

Police Investigate Sexual Assault of Teenager on Hastings Bus

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.