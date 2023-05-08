Spectacular Children'S Parade Kicks Off Brighton Festival In Style - Uknip

The city came yesterday with the spectacular Brighton Festival Children’s Parade, which kicked off the annual festival. For over 25 years, this beloved event has showcased the creative talents of local schoolchildren, and this year was no exception.

Almost 80 local schools, ranging from infant to secondary, participated in the parade, with over 5,000 children donning show stopping costumes they had designed and made themselves. The theme for this year’s parade was One World, with groups of schools exploring the sub themes of Inventions; Culture, Cooking & Fashion; and Our Environment to highlight the power of international collaboration in these diverse areas.

Spectators were treated to a vibrant procession of dance, drama, and fun as the parade snaked its way through the city. Over 10,000 people came out to watch, making it the largest annual children’s event in the UK. The pride and joy of the young participants were palpable, as they celebrated their hard work and creativity.