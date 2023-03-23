Friday, March 24, 2023
St Leonards man pleads guilty to sexual assault charges against young woman

A St Leonards man has been sentenced to a 24-month community order and a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order after pleading guilty to sexual assault on a female and attempt sexual assault on a female. Raymond McKay, 51, of Cooden Ledge, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (20 March) and was also ordered to remain on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

The court heard that McKay sexually assaulted the young woman by inappropriately touching her on two occasions in St Leonards between September 2022 and February 2023. Following CCTV enquiries, McKay was subsequently arrested and charged with the two offences.

Detective Police Constable Auryn Liddiard, of the Hastings Criminal Investigations Department, praised the victim for her bravery in coming forward to report the crimes and supporting the investigation through to prosecution. “The Sexual Harm Prevention Order issued, as well as McKay’s appearance on the Sex Offenders’ Register, should ensure he is not able to cause any further harm to the victim and her family, while protecting other children and young people in the community,” he said.

“We encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forward to us, no matter how long ago this was. We have a team of specially trained officers who are here to listen and support you throughout the investigation process. If you have been a victim of crime, report it online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency,” Liddiard added.

McKay was also ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work, undergo a rehabilitation programme, and pay £100 compensation to the victim, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

