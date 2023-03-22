Sussex Cricket announces Pembroke Financial Services as County Championship shirt sponsor for 2023 season

Sussex Cricket has announced that local financial services provider, Pembroke Financial Services, will be the official shirt sponsor for the men’s first team during the 2023 season. The new shirts will be worn by the players starting Thursday during the first pre-season friendly against Hampshire at The 1st Central County Ground.

Pembroke Financial Services, one of the fastest growing independent financial advisers in the South East, has offices in Brighton, Shoreham-by-Sea, and Haywards Heath. The company’s founder, Keith Relf, expressed his excitement for the sponsorship, stating, “Pembroke has always been champions and supporters of our local community. We cannot, therefore, think of a better way to mark the practice’s 30th anniversary than to announce our sponsorship of Sussex County Cricket Club for the 2023 season.”

Sussex Cricket Chief Executive, Rob Andrew, welcomed the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to add Pembroke Financial Services to the family of Sussex business partners. We are very grateful for their support of the club through becoming shirt sponsor for our men’s County Championship team and look forward to working together.”

Fans can purchase the new Pembroke-sponsored LV= Insurance County Championship shirt for the 2023 season online or in the Club Shop. The shirt will be worn by the team for the entirety of the season during red-ball cricket games.