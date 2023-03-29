Sussex Pcc Katy Bourne Welcomes Government Anti-social Behaviour Action Plan

The Police & Crime Commissioner for Sussex, Katy Bourne, has expressed her support for the Government’s new Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan. The plan, which aims to tackle the issue of anti-social behaviour, will see Sussex become a trailblazer for the new ‘Immediate Justice’ pilot, which will receive additional funding from the Government.

The Action Plan also includes the creation of an Anti-Social Behaviour Taskforce, which will bring together Police and Crime Commissioners, police and local partners and agencies to focus on the issue on a national level.

PCC Bourne has welcomed the Government’s response to the concerns raised by PCCs and communities regarding the need for action to address anti-social behaviour. She has already begun to assemble project teams to work with Sussex Police, local authorities, and partners to develop programmes aimed at addressing this issue.

PCC Bourne has also listened to residents’ concerns about increasing levels of anti-social behaviour and is encouraging their participation in the development of the Immediate Justice pilot. This pilot has the potential to allow offenders to repair damage or volunteer as a means of paying back communities negatively impacted by their behaviour.

The Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan has been welcomed by PCC Bourne and is seen as a positive step towards addressing the problem of anti-social behaviour in Sussex and beyond.