Sussex Police Cvu And Border Force Conduct Safety Checks On Incoming Hgvs

Sussex Police’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) has been actively assisting the Border Force in Newhaven this week by conducting safety checks on incoming Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs). The checks focused on ensuring the safety and road-worthiness of these commercial vehicles and included inspections for insecure or excess loads.

The CVU is pleased to report that no offences were detected during the checks. As a specialized unit, they provide enforcement, knowledge, and investigative capability in relation to commercial vehicle activities. Additionally, their efforts are aimed at improving road safety for all road users in Sussex.

By working alongside the Border Force, the CVU is contributing towards ensuring that HGVs entering Sussex meet the required safety standards. This proactive approach will help to prevent potential accidents caused by defective vehicles, overloaded loads or other safety concerns.