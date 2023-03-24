Sussex Police launch manhunt for Luke Gannon following prison recall

Police are searching for Luke Gannon, a 36-year-old man from St Saviours Road, St Leonards, who is wanted for recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release. Gannon, who has a history of violent offenses, has previously served time for grievous bodily harm without intent.

The police have described Gannon as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, with brown hair and facial hair. The authorities are urging the public not to approach Gannon if they see him, but instead to call 999 immediately and quote the serial number 1079 of 16/01.