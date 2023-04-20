Sussex Police Offers £1,000 Reward for Arrest of Wanted Criminal Stephen Wood

Sussex Police has announced a £1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood. The 33-year-old has been wanted in connection with several offences in the Eastbourne and Wealden areas, including robbery, burglary, public order, and shoplifting. Wood has no fixed address and is believed to have links to Hastings.

Described as being of medium build, 5’8″ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes, Wood has been on the run from the police for several weeks. In an effort to bring him to justice, the police are urging members of the public to report any sightings or information they may have on his whereabouts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stephen Wood, or if you spot him, the police are advising you to dial 999 immediately and quote serial number 337 of 10/04. The £1,000 reward is available for anyone whose information leads to the arrest of the suspect.