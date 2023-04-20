Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Sussex Police Offers £1,000 Reward for Arrest of Wanted Criminal Stephen Wood

Sussex Police Offers £1,000 Reward for Arrest of Wanted Criminal Stephen Wood

by
Sussex Police Offers £1,000 Reward For Arrest Of Wanted Criminal Stephen Wood

Sussex Police has announced a £1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood. The 33-year-old has been wanted in connection with several offences in the Eastbourne and Wealden areas, including robbery, burglary, public order, and shoplifting. Wood has no fixed address and is believed to have links to Hastings.

Described as being of medium build, 5’8″ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes, Wood has been on the run from the police for several weeks. In an effort to bring him to justice, the police are urging members of the public to report any sightings or information they may have on his whereabouts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stephen Wood, or if you spot him, the police are advising you to dial 999 immediately and quote serial number 337 of 10/04. The £1,000 reward is available for anyone whose information leads to the arrest of the suspect.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

UPDATE: Hastings grassland fire “is being treated as deliberate”

Police make arrests following reported rape in Brighton car park

Small change, big impact: Littlehampton RNLI mile of coins challenge

Small change, big impact: Littlehampton RNLI mile of coins challenge

Firefighters respond to small wildfire in Hastings’ West Hill

Firefighters respond to small wildfire in Hastings’ West Hill

Relay attack thieves target keyless cars in Sussex: Tips to keep your car yours

Peaceful protest surrounds Bexhill full council meeting on asylum centre

Eastbourne RNLI welcomes new D Class Inshore Lifeboat, ‘The David H’ D876

Royal British Legion launches new plastic-free poppy for annual appeal

Crucifix goes missing from St Mary’s Church in Hastings

Car bursts into flames moments after being parked in Crawley Down

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.