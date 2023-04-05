Sussex Police officer to appear in court charged with attempted rape

Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Sussex police officer, Daniel Julian, has been charged with serious sexual offences against a woman known to him in Kent. The charges include attempted rape, sexual assault, and causing a female to engage in sexual activity without her consent.

The alleged incident occurred on 17 August 2021, while Julian was off duty. He is currently suspended from duty as a result of the charges and is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 21 April.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct has been notified of the matter and has directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

