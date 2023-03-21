Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Swift Response From Fire Crews Leads To Successful Water Rescue In Jarvis Brook, Crowborough

A person in distress was rescued by the East Sussex Fire Rescue Service on Tuesday afternoon after they received a call at 13:41 reporting someone in the water at Forest Dene, Jarvis Brook.

Fire crews from Crowborough, Uckfield, Lewes, and Battle responded to the call and were able to successfully rescue the individual from the water.

The rescue service has thanked the public for their quick reporting of the incident and reminded people to be cautious around water, particularly as the weather warms up.

