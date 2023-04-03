Three arrested for cocaine dealing after vehicle search in Brighton

Police in Brighton have arrested three individuals on suspicion of dealing cocaine after stopping a suspicious vehicle on the A259 on March 9th. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found drugs believed to be cocaine, a significant amount of cash, and multiple mobile phones.

A 26-year-old man without a fixed address was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs, as well as remaining in the UK beyond his permitted time. He was later transferred to Immigration Services for further investigation.

Following an address linked to the suspect in St Georges Road, officers from Brighton and Hove’s Tactical Enforcement Unit discovered large quantities of Class A drugs and cash.

Two additional individuals, a 36-year-old man from Hove and a 43-year-old man from Ascot, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs and later released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Investigator Jonny Craze praised the officers’ “fine proactive work” in stopping the vehicle and expanding the investigation based on intelligence. He also pledged to continue working proactively to ensure that Brighton and Hove remains an inhospitable environment for those who engage in drug dealing.