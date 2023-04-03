Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home Brighton & Hove Three arrested for cocaine dealing after vehicle search in Brighton

Three arrested for cocaine dealing after vehicle search in Brighton

by
Three Arrested For Cocaine Dealing After Vehicle Search In Brighton

Police in Brighton have arrested three individuals on suspicion of dealing cocaine after stopping a suspicious vehicle on the A259 on March 9th. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found drugs believed to be cocaine, a significant amount of cash, and multiple mobile phones.

A 26-year-old man without a fixed address was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs, as well as remaining in the UK beyond his permitted time. He was later transferred to Immigration Services for further investigation.

Following an address linked to the suspect in St Georges Road, officers from Brighton and Hove’s Tactical Enforcement Unit discovered large quantities of Class A drugs and cash.

Two additional individuals, a 36-year-old man from Hove and a 43-year-old man from Ascot, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs and later released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Investigator Jonny Craze praised the officers’ “fine proactive work” in stopping the vehicle and expanding the investigation based on intelligence. He also pledged to continue working proactively to ensure that Brighton and Hove remains an inhospitable environment for those who engage in drug dealing.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Brighton man pleads guilty to charges of domestic abuse and controlling behavior

Council’s release joint statement on Sussex site set to house 1200 asylum seekers

Unlicensed music event results in arrests and court appearances for several individuals

Coastguard Responds to Multiple 999 Calls Regarding Struggling Kite Boarder

Man in his 60s assaulted in Eastbourne’s Old Town Recreation Ground

Live: Brighton Marathon winner!

Help Newhaven RNLI capture footage of their life-saving work with your unused GoPro Session cameras

Woman succumbs to injuries after Brighton incident – Man arrested for attempted murder bailed

Horley woman arrested on suspicion of careless driving and drug-driving after Littlehampton collision

Brighton & Hove’s toy library set to relaunch next week!

Chief Fire Officer vows to prioritize culture reform in WSFRS after concerning report

Seven Sisters no more: Iconic Cliffs renamed to reflect recent changes

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More