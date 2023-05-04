Thursday, May 4, 2023
Two people rescued after getting cut off by tide in Fairlight Cove

by
Last night, the Hastings Coastguard team was called to respond to a report of two individuals who were lost, disorientated, and cut off by the tide in Fairlight Cove. Due to the potential need for a technical rope rescue, the team requested assistance from the HM Coastguard Rye Bay and HM Coastguard – Bexhill stations and made their way to the Country Park. The RNLI Hastings inshore lifeboat was also launched.

Fortunately, just as the search teams were preparing to deploy, the Hastings inshore lifeboat located the individuals and rescued them. They were taken to the lifeboat station, where the Hastings Coastguard team checked them over before allowing them to make their own way home.

The Hastings Coastguard team reminded the public of the importance of being prepared when walking near the coast. They urged people to have a map of the area, be aware of the tide times, and have a means to call for help. In the event of an emergency, the public should dial 999 and ask for the COASTGUARD.

