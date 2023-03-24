Crawley police are urging a man they are naming as “brolly man” to come forward to assist with their investigations into a spate of attempted car break-ins in the Maidenbower and Pound Hill districts. The appeal comes after another recent spike in incidents, prompting authorities to seek assistance from the public.

In a statement issued by Crawley police, they believe that brolly man could provide crucial information that may help them solve the ongoing issue. The authorities have appealed to him to get in touch, in the hope that he can provide insight into the car break-ins and help identify those responsible.

“If brolly man is reading this, we urge him to come forward and speak to us,” said a spokesperson for Crawley police. “We believe he may have information that could be of great assistance in our ongoing investigation.”

In the event that brolly man does not come forward, the police are also calling on the public to report any sightings or information about him. “If you recognise him, please give us a heads-up by reporting to Online or calling 101 quoting serial 999 of 22/03,” the spokesperson added.

However, it is important to note that the number 999 should not be used unless an offense is being committed or there is an immediate risk to life or property. The police have urged the public to use the non-emergency number 101 to report any information about the car break-ins or brolly man.

The police have yet to release any further details about the brolly man or his potential involvement in the incidents, but they hope that the public will assist them in ending the attempted break-ins.