Unlicensed music event results in arrests and court appearances for several individuals

A large-scale investigation into an unlicensed music event near Steyning has resulted in several individuals being summoned to court. Over the course of 21 months, detectives have gathered evidence and intelligence related to the event. The investigation resulted in approximately 90 arrests, with 66 individuals being convicted of traffic offenses such as drug-driving and drink-driving.

And now a number of postal requisitions have been served against individuals for further offences.

Paul Rummey,41, of Holly Drive, Old Basing, Hampshire, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave) and possessing Class A drugs (MDMA).

Rhodri Munro, 39, of Curzon Road, Bournemouth, Dorset, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Arron John, 30, of Broadmoor, Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Andrew Fealty, 37, of Curzon Road, Bournemouth, Poole, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Maxwell Cafferata, 23, of Granville Way, Sherborne, Dorset, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave).

Declan Barnes, 27, of Grange Court, Hanham, Gloucestershire, is accused of causing a public nuisance (namely being involved in transporting equipment to the rave) and possessing Class A drugs (cocaine).

They are all scheduled to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 25 April.

