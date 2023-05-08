Update: Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Collision With Bus In Brighton - Uknip

Monday, May 8, 2023
Monday, May 8, 2023

Emergency services rushed to the Old Steine in Brighton on Sunday afternoon following a collision between a pedestrian and a bus. The incident led to the closure of the road for traffic heading east by the War Memorial, as emergency teams from SECAmb, Sussex Police, and the Sussex Police Roads Unit attended to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Police confirmed that a collision had taken place, and that the pedestrian involved, a man, had been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The road remained closed off to allow emergency vehicles to work at the scene.

Eyewitnesses to the incident described scenes of chaos and confusion, as police officers and paramedics worked to help the victim and clear the area. The incident caused significant disruption to traffic in the area, with diversions put in place to redirect vehicles away from the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact Sussex Police.

