Update: Police Conclude 10-Year-Old Boy Who Fell From The Cliff At Ovingdean Was A Tragic Accident - Uknip

A 10-year-old boy who fell from the cliffs in Ovingdean near Brighton last September is now expected to make a full recovery, according to police. The incident, which occurred at around 5pm on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 prompted an emergency response from the SECAmb, KSS Air Ambulance, Sussex Police and HM Coastguard.

Members of the public on the scene administered life-saving first aid to the child before paramedics and medics from the KSS Air Ambulance arrived to stabilise the patient on the undercliff walk between Ovingdean and Rottingdean. He was then transferred by land ambulance with the help of the Coastguard to the KSS Air Ambulance, which flew him to a specialised unit at George’s Hospital in London.

At the time, a 52-year-old man from Oxfordshire was arrested on suspicion of allowing a child to come to serious physical harm. However, Sussex Police have since released the man with no further action taken after a thorough investigation found the incident to be a tragic accident as a result of misadventure.

In a statement, the police spokesperson expressed their gratitude to all the members of the public who assisted with the investigation and administered life-saving first aid to the child in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

In a coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

