Video: Gmb Three’ Found Not Guilty In Wilful Obstruction Of Highway Case

Brighton Magistrates Court saw a demonstration as three officers from the GMB Union appeared before the court on charges of wilful obstruction of a highway. The ‘GMB Three’ were arrested during a lawful industrial dispute with waste management company, Biffa, in May 2022. They denied all allegations against them.

Video – @thekinaton



Prior to the case being heard, supporters of the ‘GMB Three’ organised a demonstration outside the court and a drive-by of bin lorries to show their support.

However, the case against the GMB officers collapsed on Friday when they were found not guilty following the Crown’s failure to provide any evidence at Brighton Law Courts.

Gary Palmer, one of the GMB officers and one of the ‘GMB Three’, described the case as “always a political case about the rights of people during a cost of living crisis to win enough money to look after their families.”

Palmer went on to say that the members of the union were participating in lawful industrial action to win a decent pay rise and that the case was an attempt by Biffa and the police to restrict the right to protest.

He concluded by stating that the outcome of the case shows exactly why people who want to fight for better pay and conditions at work should join GMB.