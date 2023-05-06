Witnesses Sought in Eastbourne Stabbing Incident Near Kebab Kingdom

Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing incident that occurred in Eastbourne on Sunday, April 30. The incident began with an altercation near Kebab Kingdom in Station Parade at around 9 PM, shortly followed by a report of a stabbing in The Avenue nearby.

The 23-year-old male victim, an Eastbourne resident, suffered a serious abdominal injury consistent with a stabbing and was taken to the hospital, where he remains. Responding officers arrested a 19-year-old Eastbourne man on suspicion of wounding with intent, possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The suspect has been released on conditional bail until August 1, pending further investigation. Police are urging any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage from The Avenue between 9:15 PM and 9:30 PM to come forward.

To provide information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1346 of 30/04