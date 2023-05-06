Saturday, May 6, 2023
Saturday, May 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home Brighton & Hove Witnesses Sought in Eastbourne Stabbing Incident Near Kebab Kingdom

Witnesses Sought in Eastbourne Stabbing Incident Near Kebab Kingdom

by
Witnesses Sought In Eastbourne Stabbing Incident Near Kebab Kingdom

Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing incident that occurred in Eastbourne on Sunday, April 30. The incident began with an altercation near Kebab Kingdom in Station Parade at around 9 PM, shortly followed by a report of a stabbing in The Avenue nearby.

The 23-year-old male victim, an Eastbourne resident, suffered a serious abdominal injury consistent with a stabbing and was taken to the hospital, where he remains. Responding officers arrested a 19-year-old Eastbourne man on suspicion of wounding with intent, possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The suspect has been released on conditional bail until August 1, pending further investigation. Police are urging any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage from The Avenue between 9:15 PM and 9:30 PM to come forward.

To provide information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1346 of 30/04

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Marine Algae or Sewage? Brighton & Hove Seafront Team Clarifies Common Misconceptions

Pitching Tents for a Royal Event: London Crowds Camp Out for Coronation

Police Investigate Sexual Assault of Teenager on Hastings Bus

Pietro Addis Sentenced for Manslaughter of Grandmother in Brighton

Man accused of sexual assault at Brighton nightclub

Man who caused severe injuries to Sussex Police officer given suspended sentence

Sussex Police launch investigation into reports of suspicious activity in Crawley

Police urge public to look out for each other during busy Coronation weekend

Ex-Children’s Hailsham Camp Manager Pleads Guilty to Sexual Grooming of Teenage Boys

Peacehaven man sentenced for threatening partner with knife and controlling behavior

Gatwick departure experiences close call with potential drone

Dog and cat saved from Burgess Hill flat fire

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.