Woman Succumbs To Injuries After Brighton Incident - Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Bailed - Uknip

Woman succumbs to injuries after Brighton incident – Man arrested for attempted murder bailed

Woman Succumbs To Injuries After Brighton Incident – Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Bailed

A woman who had sustained severe injuries at a residence in Brighton has sadly died. On Thursday, March 30th, emergency services attended Cowley Drive due to concerns about the woman’s well-being.

Despite being transported to a hospital, the woman succumbed to her injuries on, Saturday April 1st. A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death, and her family has been notified and is receiving support from specialized officers.

A 47-year-old man from Newhaven has been taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, but has been released on bail under strict conditions as investigations continue.

The police are urging anyone with information that may be helpful to the inquiry to contact them via 101 and citing Operation Bradwall.

