Young boy hit by circus truck in Brighton park

A young boy has been injured after reportedly being run over by a circus truck in Brighton’s Preston Park. The incident occurred in the afternoon of May 9, 2023. According to reports, the boy, who is believed to be eight or nine years old.

Video – Theo Watts

A spokesperson for Sussex Police has stated that they received a call reporting a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian at 1.34 pm on Tuesday, May 9, in Preston Park, Brighton. The victim, the young boy, has been taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle has been secured, and the driver is cooperating with the police as the investigation continues.

A number of police cars and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb) were seen attending the scene. According to a Secamb spokesman, ambulance crews were called to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Preston Road shortly before 1:30 pm. The young victim was airlifted to a hospital in Southampton for further medical attention.

Circus Berlin, the troupe involved in the incident, has expressed their awareness of the situation but has yet to issue a statement. Circus Berlin is scheduled to run in Preston Park from tomorrow until Sunday.

Police have urged witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to come forward and contact them by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting serial 732 of 09/05.