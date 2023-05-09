Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Tuesday, May 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home Brighton & Hove Young boy hit by circus truck in Brighton park

Young boy hit by circus truck in Brighton park

by
Young Boy Hit By Circus Truck In Brighton Park

A young boy has been injured after reportedly being run over by a circus truck in Brighton’s Preston Park. The incident occurred in the afternoon of May 9, 2023. According to reports, the boy, who is believed to be eight or nine years old.

Video – Theo Watts

A spokesperson for Sussex Police has stated that they received a call reporting a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian at 1.34 pm on Tuesday, May 9, in Preston Park, Brighton. The victim, the young boy, has been taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle has been secured, and the driver is cooperating with the police as the investigation continues.

A number of police cars and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb) were seen attending the scene. According to a Secamb spokesman, ambulance crews were called to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Preston Road shortly before 1:30 pm. The young victim was airlifted to a hospital in Southampton for further medical attention.

Circus Berlin, the troupe involved in the incident, has expressed their awareness of the situation but has yet to issue a statement. Circus Berlin is scheduled to run in Preston Park from tomorrow until Sunday.

Police have urged witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to come forward and contact them by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting serial 732 of 09/05.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

VIDEO: Thieves who stole £60k diamond ring from Eastbourne business jailed

Rail Strikes Set to Disrupt Travel to and from Gatwick Airport

Spectacular Children’s Parade kicks off Brighton Festival in style

Update: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in collision with bus in Brighton

Brighton University staff to strike over proposed redundancies

Breaking: Police incident at Brighton Old Steine

Police Seize 99 Cannabis Plants at Former Pub Site in Uckfield

Rare Sighting: Eswatini’s A343 Aircraft with King Mswati III on Board Lands at Gatwick

Dog Attack Leaves Eight Sheep Dead and Several Injured

Friends of Conquest Hospital Alert Public to Fraudulent Fundraising Campaign

Police seize rape alarms in pre-Coronation arrests

Hastings Crime Spree Suspect Arrested and Charged

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.