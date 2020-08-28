HOME COUNTIES

Sentences of the killers of PC Andrew Harper are to be reviewed for being ‘unduly lenient. ‘
Sentences of the killers of PC Andrew Harper are to be reviewed for being ‘unduly lenient. ‘ Murderer Henry Long, 19, was jailed for 16 years and 18-year-olds Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were each sentenced to 13 years in prison for the manslaughter
A Luton man has been jailed for eight years for attacking a man with a rounders bat
A Luton man has been jailed for eight years for attacking a man with a rounders bat.
Nick Cannon, 31, of Bowbrookvale, Luton was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday (14 August) after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm (GBH), aggravated burglary and possession of a weapon.
At 6.30am on 16 February, Cannon visited a property in Windmill Road, Luton, with another man and was knocking persistently on a communal door. Due to the noise, someone answered and Cannon pushed past and forced entry, whilst wielding a bat.
Cannon and the other man went to the victim’s property and once the door was open, he forced his way in and began to attack him with a bat. The victim received multiple blows to the head and body before the two men ran off with their bats.
The victim was taken to hospital and received treatment for cuts and broken nose.
A few hours later, at 10.30am, when Cannon was arrested, he was wearing the clothes that matched those he was wearing on CCTV footage captured after the incident, and they were bloodstained.
At a property linked to Cannon, the rounders bat was discovered, which was also covered in blood.
Detective Constable Kimberley Anderson, who investigated the case, said: “Bedfordshire Police does not tolerate this type of behaviour and I am glad Cannon will spend a lengthy time behind bars, where hopefully he can reflect on his actions.
“I want to send a strong message that carrying a weapon, and intending to cause harm to someone, will have consequences. This was a shocking incident that left the victim visibly shaken and injured.”
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Reading during which a woman was stabbed
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident in Reading during which a woman was stabbed.
At around 11pm on Sunday (16/8) a woman in her forties was assaulted in Scours Lane, Reading, and sustained a stab wound injury.
She was taken to hospital with a serious injury where she remains.
An arrest has been made in connection with this incident.
There is currently a scene watch in place in Scours Lane.
Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Guy Elkins, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and assist us with this investigation.
“I would like to appeal to residents in Scours Lane and near to this area to come forward if they have any information that could assist with our enquiries.
“I would like to reassure the community that this incident is believed to be isolated, and that there is no wider threat to the public.
“The investigation is in the early stages however an arrest has been made in connection with this incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200255635.
“You can also make reports online, or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
A 57-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and currently remains in police custody.
A man has been sentenced to life sentence to serve a minimum of 19 years’ imprisonment
A man has been sentenced to life sentence to serve a minimum of 19 years’ imprisonment after he was convicted of murder following an incident in Slough in January 2020.
Mohammed Hussain, aged 18 of Benjamin Lane, Slough was convicted by majority jury of one count of murder following a trial at Reading Crown Court that concluded on Friday 24 July.
His conviction relates to an incident on the evening of Saturday 4 January 2020 in Benjamin Lane, Wexham, Slough in which 18-year-old Mohammed Aman Ashraq from Slough, died.
At around 7.50pm an altercation took place between Mr Ashraq and Mohammed Hussain. During this physical altercation Mr Ashraq was stabbed in the back with a hunting knife.
Mr Ashraq was taken, by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, to Wexham Park Hosptial, but was sadly pronounced dead later that night.
A post-mortem revealed that Mr Ashraq died from a stab wound.
The family of Mr Ashraq, said: “On 4 January, we lost our loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. It still feels like yesterday that he was with us, joking and laughing around. He was the glue in our family and held us all together.
PC Harper’s killers jailed for 42 years as judge says it was ‘close to murder’
Three teenagers have been jailed for a total of 42 years following the manslaughter PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire.
Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole have shown no remorse following the wicked that took place in Sulhamstead in August 2019.
PC Harper died after encountering the three teens towing a stolen quad bike in a small, unlit road.
He became entangled in the crane strap towing the bike, and was dragged by a car being driven by Long for more than a mile.
Long, who was driving the car when PC Harper dragged to his death while responding to a quad bike theft four hours after his shift on August 15, was caged for 16 years.
Bowers and Cole were handed 13 years in prison and banned from driving for two years.
All three warned they will not be eligible for release until they have served at least two thirds of their sentence.
Convicted cop Killer 18-year-old Jessie Cole, convicted of manslaughter following the death of PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire, worked as a tree surgeon on the Isle of Wight just weeks before the tragic incident last August, it has been revealed.
Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole – all travellers – had been accused of murdering 28-year-old PC Harper in August 2019, but were this week convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
PC Harper was trying to stop the trio from stealing a quad bike when his ankles accidentally became caught up in a tow rope. He was dragged for a mile behind the killer’s car and died at the side of the road shortly after being found by colleagues from Thames Valley Police.
Cole worked with his father on the Isle of Wight as a tree surgeon in the weeks leading up to the killing of PC Harper.
Cole, who has been widely photographed laughing whilst being led into court, left school at the age of 14 and cannot read or write. He lived with his mum in Hampshire but occasionally stayed with his father and carried out work as a tree surgeon in Reading, Basingstoke and here on the Isle of Wight.
The thieving trio will be sentenced next week.
A gunman who fired four shots after leaving a Watford nightclub has been jailed for seven years.
A gunman who fired four shots after leaving a Watford nightclub was (Friday) jailed for seven years.
Elliot Simon, 28, had initially acted a peacemaker during a row with three men whose car had blocked their way in a service road off Beechen Grove.
But during the row Simon, from Stanmore, pulled out a small pistol and fired, two of the bullets hitting the car, St Albans Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Charles Evans said the driver of the silver Corsa had been to Pryzm nightclub with two friends on the night of December 7 to 8 2018.
They left after 3am and after driving away for a short distance, the man stopped the car and put his hazard lights on while he searched for his phone.
Simon and Raydun Celestine, 25 and also from Stanmore, left same club with female friends at around the same time. Celestine drove them away in a Chevrolet that was blocked by the Corsa.
Mr Evans said: “Mr Celestine got out and shouted and swore. He threatened to rob him (the driver)
“Mr Simon got out of the car and approached the victim and sought to calm things down. Mr Celestine was maintaining his aggression and Mr Simon tried to pull him back. He told him to get in the car and leave.”
But the prosecutor said Simon, who had taken drink and drugs, then pulled out a small black handgun. He fired the gun once and then for a second time near the driver’s feet.
The two men in the victim’s car ran off. As the driver got in the car and left, Simon fired twice. One bullet was later found lodged in the driver’s seat.
Simon was arrested on December 11 and Celestine went to the police on December 17, knowing he was wanted.
Simon of Ruth Close, Stanmore appeared for sentence, having pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of cocaine. He was in breach of a suspended sentence for possessing cannabis. In 2011 he was jailed for 30 months for five robberies.
Celestine of Chandos Crescent, Stanmore pleaded guilty to affray. He had previous convictions for going equipped and possessing cannabis.
Jailing Simon, Judge Philip Grey said: “Far too many people In this country have been killed or seriously injured by guns.
“This was a real gun with real bullets. Your intention was to terrify that man and his friends
“The bullet recovered from the driver’s seat was a matter of inches from hitting the victim. You came within a very short distance from taking a man’s life.”
The judge sentenced Simon to an 18-month community order with a condition that he carries out 120 hours’ unpaid work and attends 30 rehabilitation activity day
Female Juror In PC Andrew Harper Trial Was Dismissed After Repeatedly Smiling At His Killers
A juror was dismissed from PC Andrew Harper’s murder trial after repeatedly smiling at his killers and saying “bye boys” as she walked past the dock.
The judge had dismissed the juror before the remaining 11 jurors retired to consider their verdict.
The remaining 11 jurors found Long, Bowen and Cole guilty of manslaughter, but not guilty of murder.
A security guard had spotted the female juror as she acted in an ‘overtly firendly manner’ towards the three men responsible for the tragic death of PC Andrew Harper.
The court clerk raised the matter with the presiding judge.
Mr Justice Edis discharged the juror on 20th July before he was due to sum up the case after four weeks of often harrowing evidence.
He said:
‘In this case, an extremely unfortunate incident has taken place.
‘On Friday (17th July) all three of the defendants’ counsel addressed the jury and at the end of that process a little after 3pm the jury was sent home for the weekend.
‘After that the court clerk informed me that a prison officer sitting in the dock with the defendant had seen a juror smiling at the dock and therefore the defendants more than once during the day.
‘However, as she left she walked by the defendants and said: “Bye boys”.
‘The facts of this case are that as a result of a criminal venture in which one the defendants is undoubtedly guilty of manslaughter because he has pleaded guilty, a young police officer lost his life in horrific circumstances.
‘It is therefore a little surprising to see a juror is positively going out of their way to behave in what some might describe as an overtly friendly manner.
‘She must have been compelled by some quite strong motivation to behave as she did in this court.
‘It is overt and covert at the same time. It is remarkable behaviour. The question is: “Does it demonstrate an apparent lack of impartiality in accordance with the appropriate procedural test?”
‘In my judgement it does.’
Earlier on this afternoon, Lissie Harper, PC Andrew Harper’s widow, made an emotional statement outside the court and said she was ‘utterly shocked’ and ‘immensely disappointed’ at the verdict.
Long, Bowen and Cole are due to be sentenced next week. The maximum penalty for manslaughter is life in prison.
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation in Thame.
At around 7.05pm today (22/7) a man was found with injuries in Chinnor Road, Thame.
Sadly a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, his next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist teams.
Currently police would like to speak to a group of young men who were seen in the area at the time of this incident.
Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of this murder investigation.
“Our thoughts first and foremost go out to the family of the man who has sadly died.
“It is really important that anyone with information about what happened, comes forward.
“Although the details of what exactly has happened is unclear at the moment, we would like to hear from you if you saw anything suspicious this evening in Chinnor Road or Essex Road and the surrounding areas.
“We know there were a number of people in the area who will have seen this unfold and may have even caught some of the incident on video.
“Please do not share this video on social media, but instead share it with police. A man has died in this incident and if you have footage or pictures this could be very traumatic for the family and friends of the man who has died.
“We know this will be concerning for the community but there will be an increased police presence in the area. Feel free to approach these officers if you have any concerns.
“Road closures are currently in place in Chinnor Road at the junction with Queens Road, Dormer Road at the junction of Garden City and Cotmore Gardens at the junction of Cotmore Close.
“It is expected these roads will be closed for several hours so please avoid the area and thank you for your patience.
“If you have any information you think might help, please call 101 quoting the reference URN 1152 (22/7) or make a report online.
“If you would prefer to remain 100% anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Update: A boy, aged 15, from Oxfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
The jury in the trial of the three males accused of the murder of PC Andrew Harper has retired to consider its verdicts.
On Tuesday, Mr Justice Edis summed up the case before the jury of 11 retired.
On Monday, Mr Justice Edis discharged one of the jurors but said that the decision did not have “anything to do with the facts of this case”. During the three week trial, the court heard harrowing and horrific accounts of how PC Andrew Harper was dragged behind a car for more than a mile at an average speed of 42.5 mph. PC Harper’s leg had become caught in a strap that was being towed by a Seat Toledo after Henry Long (driving),
Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole had carried out a late-night raid on a property in the Thames Valley area. They had aimed to steal a £10,000 quad bike, but PC Harper and his colleague intercepted the thieves as they attempted to make their getaway. t was the prosecution’s case that the three defendants knew that PC Harper was being dragged behind the vehicle. PC Harper, surrounded by his colleagues, died at the scene after Long, Bowers and Cole left the officer for dead before attempting to hide in a nearby travellers site. The defendants, who appeared by video link from HMP Belmarsh, have admitted conspiring to steal the bike, but deny murdering PC Harper claiming that they did not know that they were dragging PC Harper behind their vehicle. Long has admitted manslaughter.
eastbound between J13 Newbury and J12 Reading to a serious collision. Thames Valley Police are leading the response to this incident. Highways England have resources heading to the scene to assist. Due to the seriousness of the incident the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the evening peak.
For traffic approaching the closure, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.
If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.
Please help officers from Croydon who are trying to locate a vulnerable missing person Sibel Niyazi who is 29 years old.
She is currently seven months pregnant. Please contact 101 quoting 20MIS023775. She may be in the Bedfordshire or London area.
A serving soldier has been jailed for 15 months and will be discharged from the Army with immediate effect after being found guilty of passing on military-issue bullets
A serving soldier has been jailed for 15 months and will be discharged from the Army with immediate effect after being found guilty of passing on military-issue bullets.
Ralstan Pusey, 31 of Norfolk, NR20, was found guilty to possession of prohibited ammunition (contrary to the Firearms Act 1968) following a trial at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday, 4 March. He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 9 July.
On 9 November 2016, officers stopped a vehicle in Luton and recovered a loaded handgun and 97 rounds of 9mm Parabellum ammunition.
The driver of the car was arrested and convicted of possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in June 2017.
Further enquiries were made into the source of the ammunition, with officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime South team leading the investigation.
The bullets were found in two containers, one an iPhone box – these were found within a bag in the vehicle.
Officers made enquiries about the IMEI number on the iPhone box and found it was linked to Pusey, a Lance Corporal with 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards – a cavalry regiment of the British Army.
The ammunition and the boxes were forensically tested, and his fingerprints were found on the containers.
Pusey was arrested in April 2017 and denied handling, stealing, passing on or having any knowledge of the bullets.
Detectives were able to ascertain that the rounds of ammunition recovered came from a batch which was manufactured in July 2010 for the British Military.
The court heard that it was believed Pusey obtained the ammunition while stationed in Germany, having taken part in firing range exercises.
Pusey was subsequently charged in July 2019.
Detective Constable Leon Ure, said: “This was an unusual case which opened up as the result of meticulous forensic work. Officers were able to narrow down the source of the bullets to the British Army, and a jury was convinced that it was Pusey who had passed the bullets on.
“Possessing ammunition is a very serious offence – criminals intent on using firearms to commit violence on London’s streets provide a black market for ammunition, to be used in shootings linked to gang violence and organised crime.”
Pusey was found not guilty of theft.
A man who killed Glenn Davies, 25, has had his sentence increased following intervention by the Attorney General, Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP.
Michael Taiwo, 23, and Mr Davies were both part of a group of colleagues having drinks in a Northampton pub on 24 August 2019.
An argument broke out between Mr Davies and another colleague, with Mr Davies becoming angry and punching him. Taiwo joined in, punching Mr Davies to the head and kicking him in the face. The door staff intervened in the scuffle and ejected Taiwo from the pub, along with the other colleague involved in the fight with Mr Davies.
After walking away, Taiwo returned and looked for another way back into the pub. He ran towards Mr Davies and delivered a powerful punch to the back of the head. Mr Davies collapsed around 21 seconds later. Despite being told to wait for the police to arrive, Taiwo ran away. Mr Davies later died from the brain injury he sustained when he was punched.
Police officers arrested Taiwo on 28 August 2019 at an address in Northampton, despite him attempting to escape over the garden fence.
Taiwo was sentenced to 4 years and 10 months’ imprisonment on 17 March 2020 at the Northampton Crown Court. Following a referral to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General, on 7 July the sentence was found to be unduly lenient and has been increased to 7 years and 2 months’ imprisonment.
After the hearing the Attorney General said:
Taiwo’s dangerous and reckless actions cost the victim his life and caused significant grief for his family. I am pleased the Court of Appeal has increased the sentence today and I hope this gives some comfort to the victim’s family.
Police are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man died following a fatal road collision in Leighton Buzzard
Police are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man died following a fatal road collision in Leighton Buzzard.
Emergency services were called at approximately 6.25pm this evening (Wednesday), after a cyclist was hit by a car and sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
The incident took place between the Stanbridge Road junction and A5 junction on the A505. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with officers.
Sergeant Russell Jones from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident. If you think you may have seen the cyclist prior to this tragic incident or have dash cam footage of the area then please get in touch.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Taraz
Police say the A505 between Stanbridge Road junction and the A5 junction remains closed while enquiries continue and this is likely to remain the case for the rest of today (Wednesday).
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the #A505. The road is currently closed from the #Stanbridge road junction on the A505 to the #A5 junction on the A505 while we and fellow emergency services deal with the incident.
Paramedics and the on duty HART team are currently supporting Royal Berkshire and Bucks Fire and rescue at an incident in Cookham, Two helicopters have also been send to the incident that is understood to involving three person who have got into difficult in Odney Weir.
Two remain missing and one person has been recovered one witness said that those involved did not speak very good english.
A spokeswoman for South Central ambulance said:”Reports of three boys having drowned in this incident are not correct.”
Thames Valley Police have been approach for comment.
More to follow
Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) continue to investigate the terrorism incident which took place in Reading yesterday evening (20/6).
A 25-year-old man from Reading, who was arrested initially on suspicion of murder yesterday, has now been re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 by detectives from CTPSE.
Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTPSE, said: “The investigation continues to move at a fast pace.
“We know that the suspect entered into Forbury Gardens in the centre of Reading and attacked members of the public with a knife leaving three people dead and three people needing hospital treatment.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families who will be mourning loved ones after this horrific act, and to all those who have been affected by it. We continue to work with the coroner to formally identify those who have died and to inform and support their relatives.”
As previously confirmed by Thames Valley Police earlier today, the suspect was arrested within five minutes of the initial report and a number of officers were quickly on scene.
DCS Barnes added: “I would like to reiterate earlier requests that people show restraint by not sharing any images and footage of the attack on social media.
“I am also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who has information that might assist the investigation to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 and quoting Operation Vaselike. If you have any videos or footage that you filmed during the incident please share it with us via www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.”
Police are aware of reports of speculation as to the identity of the suspect, but would ask people to avoid speculating to protect the integrity of the investigation.
A number of police cordons remain in place around Reading whilst detectives from CTPSE work though the crime scene and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.
DCS Barnes added: “We continue to work closely with Thames Valley Police and our partners to investigate the motives behind this appalling attack but we are confident this is an isolated incident.
“Finally I would like to take this opportunity encourage the public to remain vigilant. If you see or hear something suspicious, trust your instincts and ACT. Report it to police in confidence via gov.uk/ACT and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity to police, in confidence, via gov.uk/ACT or 0800 789 321.
“In an emergency the public should always call 999. If you get caught up in the event of a weapons attack we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice.”
In a statement earlier Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, John Campbell, said:
“Lives have been devastated and at this time the thoughts of all my officers and staff at Thames Valley Police are with those who have been affected in this tragic incident.
“I am sure we would all want to recognise the bravery of those police officers responding, but also that a number of members of the public were helping my officer’s and the victims at what was a very distressing scene. My thanks on behalf of Thames Valley Police goes to them too.
“My officers and staff will remain in the community and you will see an increased police presence. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to approach them.
“I would also like to thank the broader community of Reading for their support, patience and understanding. I am proud of your response as well as all of our emergency service partners and of course my officers and staff for their work throughout.”
The man held on suspicion of killing three people at a park in Reading is Khairi Saadallah.
The 25-year-old from the town was arrested at the scene on Saturday and police say they are not looking for anyone else over the terror incident.
Sources Have revealed he is originally from Libya and was brought to the attention of MI5 in 2019.
Counter Terrorism Policing confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Readingnow declared a terrorist incident
Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night (20/6), has now been declared a terrorist incident.
Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have been working closely with Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Department throughout the night.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing network, has this morning declared the incident a terrorist incident, and CTPSE will be taking over the investigation.
A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder last night, remains in police custody at this time.
Chief Constable John Campbell of Thames Valley Police said: “I am deeply saddened by the events of last night.
“This was a truly tragic incident and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with all those who have been affected.
“Incidents of this nature are very rare, though I know that will be of little comfort to those involved and understand the concern that this incident will have caused amongst our local community.
“We will be working closely with our partners over the coming days and weeks to support the Reading community during this time, as well as with CTPSE as they progress their investigation.
“Police cordons continue to be in place and are likely to be for some time as CTPSE work further to investigate this incident and establish exactly what happened.
“I would urge the public to avoid the area at this time and thank the community for their patience. We will let you know as soon as the area is back open.
“I would also ask that the public avoid speculation.
“We would like to hear from anyone who has video footage. Out of respect for those deceased and injured, along with their loved ones, please do not circulate this footage on social media – this will be incredibly distressing.
“If you have any information about this incident, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1159 20/6.”
Counter Terrorism Policing will make a further statement later today.
Counter Terrorism Policing confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading lastnow declared a terrorist incident
Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night (20/6), has now been declared a terrorist incident.
Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have been working closely with Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Department throughout the night.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing network, has this morning declared the incident a terrorist incident, and CTPSE will be taking over the investigation.
A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder last night, remains in police custody at this time.
Chief Constable John Campbell of Thames Valley Police said: “I am deeply saddened by the events of last night.
“This was a truly tragic incident and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with all those who have been affected.
“Incidents of this nature are very rare, though I know that will be of little comfort to those involved and understand the concern that this incident will have caused amongst our local community.
“We will be working closely with our partners over the coming days and weeks to support the Reading community during this time, as well as with CTPSE as they progress their investigation.
“Police cordons continue to be in place and are likely to be for some time as CTPSE work further to investigate this incident and establish exactly what happened.
“I would urge the public to avoid the area at this time and thank the community for their patience. We will let you know as soon as the area is back open.
“I would also ask that the public avoid speculation.
“We would like to hear from anyone who has video footage. Out of respect for those deceased and injured, along with their loved ones, please do not circulate this footage on social media – this will be incredibly distressing.
“If you have any information about this incident, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1159 20/6.”
Counter Terrorism Policing will make a further statement later today.
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation after three people were killed in Reading.
Officers were called to Forbury Gardens at about 7pm yesterday (20/6) following reports that a number of people had been stabbed.
Officers attended along with the ambulance service and a number of people were injured and taken to hospital.
Tragically, three of these people died, and another three sustained serious injuries.
A 25-year-old man from Reading was detained at the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody.
Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, Head of Crime, said: “The Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation following this incident.
“We have made one arrest and at this stage we are not looking for any other people in connection with this incident. There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public, however we urge people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious by calling police.
“This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, however officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident and are being supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing South East.
“There have been some reports that this incident was linked to the Black Lives Matter protest which took place in Reading earlier this afternoon. I can confirm that this incident is not connected. It occurred around three hours after the protest had concluded.
“We are also aware that the incident was captured on mobile phones and would like to hear from anyone who has video footage. Out of respect for those deceased and injured, along with their loved ones, please do not circulate this footage on social media – this will be incredibly distressing.
“Police cordons continue to be in place and are likely to be for some time as we work to establish the circumstances of what has happened. You will also see an increased police presence in the area as we continue to make enquires.
“I would urge the public to avoid the area at this time and thank the community for their patience. We will let you know as soon as the area is back open.
“The thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police are with those who have been affected by this tragic incident and I understand the concern that this will have caused amongst the community. Please be assured that safety of the public is our primary concern and we will do all that we can to investigate this incident robustly and bring those responsible to justice.”
“Anyone with information on what happened in Forbury Gardens should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 1159 20/6.”
Thames Valley Police has arrested a man following an incident of a stabbing which took place in Reading today.
Officers, along with other emergency services were called to Forbury Gardens, Reading at around 7pm following reports of a stabbing that had taken place.
Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody.
A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
There is a police cordon in place at Forbury Gardens and we would ask that the public avoid the area while officers are on scene.
We would ask members of the public not to share images or videos of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police.
There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today.
We would ask that anyone with information relating to this incident contacts Thames Valley Police by calling 999, quoting reference 1159 20/6.
Thames Valley Police has arrested a man following an incident of a stabbing which took place in Reading today.
Officers, along with other emergency services were called to Forbury Gardens, Reading at around 7pm following reports of a stabbing that had taken place.
Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody.
A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
There is a police cordon in place at Forbury Gardens and we would ask that the public avoid the area while officers are on scene.
We would ask members of the public not to share images or videos of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police.
There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today.
We would ask that anyone with information relating to this incident contacts Thames Valley Police by calling 999, quoting reference 1159 20/6.
Man Jailed After Causing ‘Catastrophic’ Life-Changing Injuries To Four-Week-Old Baby
A man has been jailed after causing ‘Catastrophic’ life-changing injuries to a defenceless four-week-old baby boy.
Following a long and detailed investigation carried out by Police, Luke Thorp, 27, from Binfield pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent.
On 28th May, Thorp was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court.
On 12th January 2016 in Bracknell, Thorp took hold of the defenceless four-week-old baby by the arms and shook him with such force that the baby endured serious head injuries.
The baby suffered severe brain injuries which resulted in Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Kathryn Webb based at Windsor police station, said:
“After a complex and challenging case I am pleased that justice has been served.
“The baby in this case tragically sustained catastrophic life-changing injuries in just one momentary loss of control.
“There is no excuse for injuring a child, but I am relieved that Thorp pleaded guilty to these offences and will now spend time behind bars for his actions.”
Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC following a fatal road traffic collision on the A4, Bath Road, Reading.
At 5.17am today (23/5), officers saw a blue BMW travelling at high speed along the road and began a pursuit.
The vehicle failed to stop for officers and they cancelled the pursuit. Shortly afterwards, the BMW was involved in a collision.
Sadly, as a result of the incident, a 41-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Two other men sustained injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers remain at the scene. The A4 Bath Road is currently closed in both directions between Berkeley Avenue and Parkside Road, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.
Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC as a result of this incident due to prior police contact.
The IOPC has decided to independently investigate this incident, and Thames Valley Police is fully co-operating with this investigation.
Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC following a fatal road traffic collision on the A4, Bath Road, Reading.
At 5.17am today (23/5), officers saw a blue BMW travelling at high speed along the road and began a pursuit.
The vehicle failed to stop for officers and they cancelled the pursuit. Shortly afterwards, the BMW was involved in a collision.
Sadly, as a result of the incident, a 41-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Two other men sustained injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers remain at the scene. The A4 Bath Road is currently closed in both directions between Berkeley Avenue and Parkside Road, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.
Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC as a result of this incident due to prior police contact.
The IOPC has decided to independently investigate this incident, and Thames Valley Police is fully co-operating with this investigation.
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury.
Officers were called to an address in Fountain Gardens, Ashridge Court by South Central Ambulance Service at about 1.50am on Saturday (9/5) following reports that a one-month-old baby boy was in cardiac arrest.
The baby was taken to hospital for treatment but later died. He has since been formally identified as Colby Stroud, who was born on 10 April this year.
Yesterday (13/5), a post-mortem was carried out, the cause of death is currently unascertained
Today (14/5), a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Newbury, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this investigation. They are currently in police custody.
Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic and distressing incident and I understand that this news will cause a great deal of concern and upset in the community.
“I would like to reassure people that we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation. We have arrested two people in connection with Colby’s death and they are currently in police custody.
“Members of the public may have seen a police presence in and around Ashridge Court since Saturday. I would encourage anyone with any questions or particular concerns to speak to our officers.
“Additionally, if anyone has any information which they think could be relevant to our investigation, I would urge them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43200136471, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
UK News in Pictures brings you all the latest breaking news headlines from across London, Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Hampshire,Kent and across the country