Gavin Thorpe Convicted for Keeping Uninsured Vehicle in South Croydon

Driver fined and ordered to pay costs after pre-trial review

Gavin Thorpe, residing at 57 Broadcoombe, South Croydon, CR2 8HR, has been found guilty of keeping a motor vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements. The case was brought against him by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and a pre-trial review was held at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on May 11, 2023.

During the hearing, Mr. David Mulley served as the DVLA Prosecutor, while Ms. R Varma, Mr. M Harrison, and Mrs. B Okunade presided as Magistrates.

According to the charges, on March 3, 2022, Gavin Thorpe was registered as the keeper of a vehicle with registration mark WG61PXO, which failed to meet the insurance requirements outlined in Section 144A(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

The case proceeded in Thorpe’s absence, and on January 12, 2023, he was found guilty. As a result, he has been ordered to pay a fine of £220.00, along with costs amounting to £120.00. Additionally, a surcharge of £34.00 has been imposed.

A collection order has been issued, specifying that payments must be made as ordered, with a deadline for full payment set for June 8, 2023.

The court record states, “Case proved in absence today, May 11, 2023,” signifying that Thorpe was not present during the proceedings.

