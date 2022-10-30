Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward following a report of rape in Bournemouth

that a woman was approached by four unknown men in Wootton Gardens and was
raped.
The men are described as Turkish with black beards and were all wearing
black.
The victim – a woman aged in her 20s – is being supported by
specially-trained officers.
Detective Inspector Katie Starkie, of Bournemouth CID, said: “A full and
detailed investigation has been launched by detectives and a cordon is in
place at the location.
“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious
activity in the area to please come forward.
“I would also urge residents with home CCTV or motorists who were
travelling in the vicinity with a dashcam to please check their footage for
anything relevant to assist our investigation.
“This incident will understandably cause concern for the community and I
would like to remind the public that there will be an increased police
presence in the town centre as enquiries continue and officers can be
approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at
http://www.dorset.police.uk/contact
or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220176487. Alternatively,
independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at
Crimestoppers-uk.org
or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.