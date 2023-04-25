Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home EAST SUSSEX Man charged with 23 counts of theft in Eastbourne and Wealden

Man charged with 23 counts of theft in Eastbourne and Wealden

by
Man Charged With 23 Counts Of Theft In Eastbourne And Wealden

A man has been arrested and charged with 23 counts of theft after being sought by officers in Eastbourne and Wealden. Stephen Wood, 33, who has no fixed address, was arrested on Monday (April 24) and charged with multiple shoplifting offences. He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (April 25).

Chief Inspector Di Lewis emphasised that business crime is taken very seriously and the impact it can have on the community is both financial and emotional. The police will continue to work closely with partners to prevent such crimes and support businesses in the region. The arrest of Wood is seen as a significant step towards curbing theft and ensuring that the community is protected.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman’s life potentially saved by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service after carbon monoxide alarm installation

Lufthansa takes off with twice-daily flights from Gatwick: don’t miss your chance to ‘frank-furt’ your way to Germany!

Eastbourne RNLI inshore lifeboat D876 ‘David H’ launches for 6th time

Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure on Brighton bus

Police launches search for wanted man, Luke Tytler

Local residents see enforcement as Ore-some solution to parking woes

Local residents see enforcement as Ore-some solution to parking woes

Saltdean Lido’s grand reopening delayed due to unexpected water leak

Saltdean Lido’s grand reopening delayed due to unexpected water leak

Littlehampton RNLI crews conduct daring nighttime rescue of grounded vessel

Lucky escape for dog who fell over cliffs in Hastings

M23 partial closure causes delays for football fans heading to Wembley

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.