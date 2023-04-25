Man charged with 23 counts of theft in Eastbourne and Wealden

A man has been arrested and charged with 23 counts of theft after being sought by officers in Eastbourne and Wealden. Stephen Wood, 33, who has no fixed address, was arrested on Monday (April 24) and charged with multiple shoplifting offences. He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (April 25).

Chief Inspector Di Lewis emphasised that business crime is taken very seriously and the impact it can have on the community is both financial and emotional. The police will continue to work closely with partners to prevent such crimes and support businesses in the region. The arrest of Wood is seen as a significant step towards curbing theft and ensuring that the community is protected.