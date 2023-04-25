Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Four arrested for attempted murder after a man is stabbed in Pevensey

A 56-year-old man was stabbed this afternoon in Burdock Place, Pevensey, prompting a swift response from armed police, dog handlers, and ambulance crews. The KSS Air Ambulance was also called to the scene, and the injured man was transported to the Royal Sussex County Hospital (RSCH) in Brighton.

A spokesman from Wealden Police confirmed that four individuals have been arrested following reports of a disturbance in Stone Cross. Authorities were called to the address in Burdock Place shortly after 2 pm on Tuesday, April 25.

The spokesman emphasised that the stabbing was an isolated incident and poses no threat to the wider community. “There will be an increased police presence in the area while police carry out inquiries,” he added.

As the investigation continues, the police are appealing to the public for assistance. Witnesses or anyone with information related to the incident are encouraged to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 785 of 25/04.

