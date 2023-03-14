Air-mazing Displays: Airbourne 2023 Set to Take Eastbourne by Storm

Eastbourne is set to be the ultimate destination for aviation enthusiasts this summer as it welcomes back The Reds to Airbourne 2023. The announcement was made today, much to the delight of fans of the world-famous aerobatic display team.

The Red Arrows will be performing their spectacular displays across all four days of Airbourne, which is set to take place from August 17th-20th. Alongside them, the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be showcasing the iconic Spitfire, Hurricane, and Lancaster, as well as the Tutor T Mark 1.

But it doesn’t stop there. The formidable Typhoon will also be making an appearance, adding to the excitement of the event. The Typhoon, known for its incredible speed and agility, will be taking to the skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, creating a spectacle that is not to be missed.

Airbourne 2023 promises to be an incredible event, with more displays yet to be announced. The return of The Reds is sure to be a highlight, as their colourful displays always draw in a huge crowd. Eastbourne will be the perfect backdrop for this thrilling event, with its stunning coastline and welcoming atmosphere.

The news of The Reds’ return to Airbourne has been met with excitement and anticipation, as aviation enthusiasts from across the country prepare to flock to the seaside town for a weekend of high-flying entertainment. With so much to see and do, Airbourne 2023 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events of the summer.