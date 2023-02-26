Appeal to locate Connor Hyland-Whiting in connection with Bexhill stabbing

Police investigating a report of an assault in Bexhill wish to locate a man in connection with the inquiry.

Officers were called to London Road, Bexhill at about 11.50pm on Friday, February 24, over reports of an altercation outside a premises.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, consistent with a stabbing.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Officers have also appealed to locate 24-year-old Connor Hyland-Whiting in connection with the incident.

He has links to the Hastings and Bexhill areas.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1488 of 24/02.