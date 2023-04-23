Police make arrest following reports of indecent exposure in Bexhill

Police have arrested a man in Bexhill on suspicion of indecent exposure after two separate reports were made in the town centre. The first incident was reported by a woman who claimed to have been approached in Devonshire Road at around 10am on Thursday, April 20. Later that same day, at approximately 1.30pm, a second woman reported seeing a man exposing himself in Parkhurst Road.

Following the reports, officers attended the scene and a 54-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. The suspect has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed either incident or has any further information to come forward and report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 685 of 20/04.