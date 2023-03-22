Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Bexhill police seek public’s help to find woman in connection with cinema assault

Bexhill-on-Sea, UK – Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a woman they want to speak to in connection with an assault at The Picture Playhouse in Western Road on March 16.

The incident occurred at the popular cinema in Bexhill, and the police have released images of the woman they wish to speak to. It is believed that the woman may have information that could assist in the investigation.

The police have urged anyone who recognises the woman or has any information about the incident to come forward and contact them, quoting reference number 47230049288.us.”

