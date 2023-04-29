Bexhill Station Disturbance: Sussex Police Appeal for Information

Police in Bexhill are appealing to the public for information following two incidents reported at Bexhill railway station. The incidents involved an altercation between a teenage girl and a man at approximately 8 pm on Good Friday, April 7th.

The pair were seen attempting to take a taxi, but were refused. They later boarded a train to Brighton at around 8:10 pm, where a disturbance was reported on board the train between the two.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or the disturbance on the train to come forward and report it to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 484 of 07/04.