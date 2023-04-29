Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home EAST SUSSEX Bexhill Station Disturbance: Sussex Police Appeal for Information

Bexhill Station Disturbance: Sussex Police Appeal for Information

by
Bexhill Station Disturbance: Sussex Police Appeal For Information

Police in Bexhill are appealing to the public for information following two incidents reported at Bexhill railway station. The incidents involved an altercation between a teenage girl and a man at approximately 8 pm on Good Friday, April 7th.

The pair were seen attempting to take a taxi, but were refused. They later boarded a train to Brighton at around 8:10 pm, where a disturbance was reported on board the train between the two.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or the disturbance on the train to come forward and report it to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 484 of 07/04.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman Sought by Police after Dog Attack on Eastbourne Seafront

“Two Fast, Two Furious” Drivers Nabbed by Sussex Police

Police launch search for Peter Harlow over licence breach

Man on bike threatens teenagers with knife in Lewes

Former police officer found guilty of gross misconduct against female colleagues

Wildlife rescue service called to scene of Canada Goose killing in Hailsham

Homophobic abuse at Amex Stadium leads to conviction

Tens of thousands in drugs and cash seized in Crawley

Reward Increased for Information on Theo Black’s Whereabouts

Armed police vehicle seen damaged after reports of man with ‘gun’ in his trousers

RNLI reallocates lifeboats between Eastbourne and Ramsgate to boost rescue efficiency

Sussex Police report 50% fall in stabbings in high-risk”hotspot” areas

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.