Boy, 17, charged and bailed after attempted late night theft of moped

A 17-year-old boy has been charged following an attempted theft of a moped in Eastbourne. Around 11pm on Tuesday Police received a report of the attempted theft on Princes Road.

A 17-year-old boy from Seaford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and subsequently charged with “taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while disqualified, driving otherwise than in accordance with a license, using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance and being in possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.”

The 17 year old has been released on conditional bail and is due appear before Hastings Youth Court on Monday 20 March.

Police Constable Marcus Cox, of the Eastbourne Criminal Investigation Department, said: “We have seen a spate of thefts and attempted thefts of motorbikes in Eastbourne over recent weeks and we are asking the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to us.

“You can report information to us on the Sussex Police website or call 101. Alternatively, information can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”