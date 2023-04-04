Burglary at Southwater property leads to theft of two cars

Police are currently investigating a burglary which took place in Southwater, where two cars were stolen from a property on York Close. The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 29, when the vehicles – a red VW Polo GTI and a grey BMW 320D – were safely parked at the address at around 10 pm. However, the cars were found to be missing the next morning (Wednesday, March 30) at around 7 am.

According to reports, the suspects are believed to have gained entry to the property and stolen the keys to both cars before making their escape. Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who may have seen or recognized the stolen vehicles to come forward with any information that could aid their inquiries.

The red VW Polo GTI has the registration number GP16 OVS while the grey BMW 320D has the registration number MA21 PYJ. Anyone who sees either of the vehicles is urged to contact the police immediately by calling 999 and quoting the reference number 171 of 29/03.

Furthermore, members of the public who may have any information regarding the burglary itself are also asked to report online or call 101, again quoting the same reference number.