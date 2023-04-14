Call 999 if you see this man previously jailed for grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent

Saturday, April 15, 2023
33-Year-Old Daniel Clarke Wanted for Recall to Prison

Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of 33-year-old Daniel Clarke from Herstmonceux, who is currently wanted for recall to prison. Clarke was previously incarcerated for grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

The public is urged not to approach Clarke if spotted. Instead, immediately contact the police by dialing 999 and provide the reference serial 1383 of April 12.

This is not the first time police have appealed for the public’s help in the capture of Clarke.

On Thursday, January 28th 2016 at around 4 p.m. on Dacre Road, Herstmonceux, a person was found with minor knife injuries to his lower back. Additionally, the assailant struck the victim in the stomach using a wheel brace.

Approximately ninety minutes later, the same individual was targeted again at the same location, this time with an air weapon. The second attack resulted in facial lacerations and a wounded nose.

Police at the time sort to speak to Clarke in relation to the incident.

