Sunday, April 23, 2023

Car hits lamppost on A23 southbound after hitting standing water

by
Sussex Roads police have issued a warning to drivers to take extra care on wet roads after a single-car accident occurred on the A23 southbound, just after A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) this morning. The accident was caused by the car hitting some standing water on the road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and hit a lampost.

The passengers of the car are said to have had a lucky escape, with no serious injuries reported. The incident serves as a timely reminder to all drivers to exercise caution on wet roads, particularly during heavy rainfall.

In a tweet following the incident, Sussex Roads police advised drivers to “please drive to the conditions” and reminded them that waterproofs were definitely in use today. They urged all road users to be aware of the potential dangers posed by wet roads, particularly standing water which can cause vehicles to aquaplane and lose control.

