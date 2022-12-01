Thursday, December 1, 2022
Drive Though Mcdonald’s & Costa Coffee Could Be Coming To Eastbourne Sovereign Harbour Next Year
Drive though McDonald’s & Costa Coffee could be coming to Eastbourne Sovereign Harbour next year

Plans have been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council to replace two discussed retail units in the Crumbles retail park at Eastbourne Sovereign Harbour with a Costa Coffee and McDonald’s drive thoughs.

According to the plans if it goes ahead then 38 full-time jobs and 69 part-time jobs would be created.

Members of the public can comment on the plans until December 24 (reference: 220877) on Eastbourne BC Website https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/planning/application-summary/?RefType=APPPlanCase&KeyText=220877

