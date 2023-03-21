East Sussex Fire And Rescue Service Conducts Successful Tall Building Emergency Exercise In Eastbourne - Uknip

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service carried out a successful exercise in South cliff tower Bolsover road, Eastbourne yesterday as part of its ongoing efforts to improve its response to fire emergencies in tall buildings. This was one of six planned exercises that has or will be taking place across the region

The purpose of these exercises is to ensure that the Service is well-prepared for any eventuality and can respond quickly and effectively to incidents in residential tall buildings. The Service has been working hard to ensure that buildings are safe for their residents and that their firefighters are highly trained to deal with emergencies in these types of buildings.

Photo – Alan Fraser @Apoliticaleye Photo – Alan Fraser @Apoliticaleye Photo – Alan Fraser @Apoliticaleye

The exercises are also taking place in Hastings, Eastbourne and Brighton.

Assistant Director Operational Support and Resilience Hannah Scott-Youldon said: “We are always learning from national and local incidents and improving the way we respond to emergencies. In East Sussex, we have a great many residential tall buildings and it is our job to ensure that all residents in our community keep themselves safe from fire and reduce the risk in their homes. We are continuing to do a lot of work to support buildings to improve the safety for their occupants. As a fire and rescue service, we have recently delivered the latest up-to-date training to all of our firefighters and these exercises will allow them to enhance their training”.

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is committed to ensuring the safety of its residents and will continue to work hard to improve its response to fire emergencies in tall buildings. The planned exercises will play an important role in this work and will help to ensure that the Service is well-prepared for any potential incidents.