Eastbourne Lifeboat Volunteers Tackle Four Incidents Over Hectic Bank Holiday Weekend

The Eastbourne RNLI Lifeboat’s volunteer crew had a busy Bank Holiday weekend, responding to four call outs between April 7th and April 9th. The team provided assistance in a variety of situations, including a search for a missing person, support for police and local coastguards in sensitive incidents, and towing an angling boat to safety.

In the early hours of Friday, April 7th, the crew was paged at 00:30 hrs to launch the Inshore Lifeboat in search of a person reported missing near Beachy Head. Despite an extensive search, no one was found and all assets were stood down. The lifeboat returned to the boathouse at 02:45 hrs.

Later that morning, at 10:10 hrs, the crew was again paged to assist police, local coastguards, and a coastguard rescue helicopter with an incident east of Belle Tout. Due to the sensitive nature of the call, no further details were provided.

On Sunday, April 9th, the crew faced two more callouts. At 07:50 hrs, they were requested to launch the Inshore Lifeboat to assist police and local coastguards with another sensitive incident east of Belle Tout, amid foggy conditions. Once again, no additional information was shared.

Finally, at 10:30 hrs on the same day, the crew was paged once more to help a 17-foot angling boat with two people on board that had suffered engine failure and were unsure of their position. The lifeboat team successfully located the vessel in thick fog, attached a tow line, and towed the boat safely back to its berth on the beach.