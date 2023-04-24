Eastbourne Rnli Inshore Lifeboat D876 ‘david H’ Launches For 6th Time

On Sunday 23rd April at 08.15 hrs, the Volunteer Crew of the Eastbourne RNLI team was called to action after receiving reports of unidentified objects in the water off Sovereign Harbour that were causing concern. The crew promptly launched their Inshore Lifeboat and headed to the scene to investigate the situation.

Upon reaching the area, the crew identified the objects as fishing marker buoys and confirmed that there was no threat to anyone’s safety. The call-out was put down as a false alarm with good intent, and the crew returned to their station.

However, the crew’s services were once again required on Monday 24th April at 16.30 hrs. This time, they were called to assist the local police and coastguards with an incident. The crew promptly launched their Inshore Lifeboat and headed to the location where they worked with the authorities to ensure a positive outcome. Once their assistance was no longer required, the crew was stood down and returned to their station.

This marks the 6th call-out for the team’s new Inshore Lifeboat, D876 ‘David H’.