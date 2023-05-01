Eastbourne Rnli Volunteer Crew Responds To Two Incidents Near Belle Tout Lighthouse

On Saturday 29th April, the Volunteer Crew of Eastbourne RNLI were called to respond to two separate incidents on the East of Belle Tout Lighthouse.

The first call was made at 10.10 hrs, and the crew were tasked to assist the Police, Local Coastguards, and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter. Unfortunately, due to the sensitive nature of the call, no further details were provided.

Later that day, at 18.10 hrs, the Volunteer Crew was once again paged to launch the Inshore Lifeboat, this time to reports of three people being cut off by the tide at Beachy Head. Upon arriving at the scene, the crew located the individuals and found them to be safe and well. It turned out that the three people had managed to walk to safety without requiring any assistance.