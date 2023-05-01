Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home EAST SUSSEX Eastbourne RNLI volunteer crew responds to two incidents near Belle Tout Lighthouse

Eastbourne RNLI volunteer crew responds to two incidents near Belle Tout Lighthouse

by
Eastbourne Rnli Volunteer Crew Responds To Two Incidents Near Belle Tout Lighthouse

On Saturday 29th April, the Volunteer Crew of Eastbourne RNLI were called to respond to two separate incidents on the East of Belle Tout Lighthouse.

The first call was made at 10.10 hrs, and the crew were tasked to assist the Police, Local Coastguards, and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter. Unfortunately, due to the sensitive nature of the call, no further details were provided.

Later that day, at 18.10 hrs, the Volunteer Crew was once again paged to launch the Inshore Lifeboat, this time to reports of three people being cut off by the tide at Beachy Head. Upon arriving at the scene, the crew located the individuals and found them to be safe and well. It turned out that the three people had managed to walk to safety without requiring any assistance.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Concerns Grow for Missing Brighton Man, Paul Coulter

Police arrest suspect in connection with Eastbourne stabbing

Half of England’s hospitals services affected by nursing staff strike

Teenage boy attacked by group of girls in Lancing park

Mercedes driver flees scene of collision in Littlehampton

Police appeal for help in identifying suspect in Southwick bike theft

St Leonards assault: Victim injured with blade in late night attack

Witnesses Sought After Two-Car Collision in Chichester

Parking guidelines issued ahead of May day bike run in Hastings

Westbound exit slip road to A283 closed after Shoreham A27 crash

Man in his 80s dies following Hastings house fire

Hastings Police Seize 2kg of Cocaine in Significant Drug Bust

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.