Eastbourne Rnli Welcomes New D Class Inshore Lifeboat, ‘the David H’ D876

The Eastbourne Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has recently announced a new D Class Inshore Lifeboat to their station. The lifeboat, named ‘The David H’ D876, has replaced the previous vessel, ‘The Lawrence and Percy Hobbs’ D744, which had served the station for the past 12 years.

The Eastbourne RNLI expressed their pride in receiving the new lifeboat, which will undoubtedly continue the station’s mission of Saving Lives at Sea. The D Class Inshore Lifeboat is specifically designed for operations closer to the shore, where larger vessels cannot reach, and its maneuverability in shallow waters makes it ideal for rescues in Eastbourne’s coastal area.

The outgoing vessel, ‘The Lawrence and Percy Hobbs’ D744, had a commendable record of saving lives and providing safety to those in distress. The Eastbourne RNLI is grateful for its invaluable service and contribution to their mission.

The new vessel, ‘The David H’ D876, is set to serve the station with equal dedication and efficiency in its future rescue operations.