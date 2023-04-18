Elderly woman’s handbag stolen in Crawley Avenue Sainsbury’s car park

Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying two men after an elderly woman’s handbag was stolen from her car parked at Sainsbury’s in Crawley Avenue, Crawley. The theft occurred on 13 January, and the woman’s bank cards were subsequently used for multiple transactions. The incident is being investigated as a distraction theft.

CCTV images of the two men have been released, and the police are urging anyone who recognises them to come forward

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, quoting reference 47230007558.