Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

EAST SUSSEXNewsSussex NewsTravel News

Embankment Works over Easter to Cause Travel Disruption between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings

written by
Embankment Works Over Easter To Cause Travel Disruption Between Tunbridge Wells And Hastings

Network Rail has issued a warning to passengers travelling between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings this Easter to plan their journeys ahead of time. The company’s engineers will be working over a nine-day period to stabilize cuttings and embankments at Wadhurst, Frant, and Snape Wood. The work is intended to prevent the likelihood and impact of landslips in the future. Buses will replace Southeastern train services between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings during this time.

At Wadhurst and Frant, sections of a reinforced concrete wall will be built to prevent trees and soil from reaching the tracks. Meanwhile, hundreds of five-metre-long soil nails will be driven into the cutting to stabilize the slopes on sections of the line near Snape Wood. Additionally, 500m of track in Mountsfield tunnel near Robertsbridge will be replaced, and sections of the track slab rebuilt.

The work is part of a multi-million-pound program of investment to address reliability challenges that have been a problem on the Tunbridge Wells to Hastings line since its construction 170 years ago. This is the third extended line closure through Wadhurst since October 2021, but it is still the least disruptive solution for passengers. The alternative would be a series of weekend closures.

Fiona Taylor, Network Rail’s Kent route director, said: “It’s great to see the huge investment being made to improve the reliability on the line between Tunbridge Wells to Hastings. While there is never a good time to close the railway, completing the work in an extended closure means that we can avoid causing more disruption to passengers by closing the railway over a series of weekends.”

Scott Brightwell, Southeastern’s operations and safety director, said: “We know that closing the railway for a short period isn’t ideal, but it is essential to complete the improvement works. We’ll make sure that all of our customers know exactly how to complete their journey between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells while Network Rail carries out this vital work. Our message to our customers is to check their individual journeys on the Southeastern website or app.” Network Rail has thanked passengers for their patience while the essential works are being carried out.

You may also like

Two Men Sought in Connection to Arson Incident...

Air-mazing Displays: Airbourne 2023 Set to Take Eastbourne...

Massive Cracks on Seven Sisters Cliffs – People...

Sussex Police officers dismissed after six-day misconduct hearing

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Responds to...

BMA Claims Junior Doctors Earn Less Than Baristas...

Bedlam in Telscombe Cliffs as fly-tipping culprit leaves...

Rogue Trader’ sentenced to prison for defrauding vulnerable...

Sussex Police investigate tragic discovery of woman’s body...

Haywards Heath hit by second power outage in...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More