Embankment Works over Easter to Cause Travel Disruption between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings

Network Rail has issued a warning to passengers travelling between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings this Easter to plan their journeys ahead of time. The company’s engineers will be working over a nine-day period to stabilize cuttings and embankments at Wadhurst, Frant, and Snape Wood. The work is intended to prevent the likelihood and impact of landslips in the future. Buses will replace Southeastern train services between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings during this time.

At Wadhurst and Frant, sections of a reinforced concrete wall will be built to prevent trees and soil from reaching the tracks. Meanwhile, hundreds of five-metre-long soil nails will be driven into the cutting to stabilize the slopes on sections of the line near Snape Wood. Additionally, 500m of track in Mountsfield tunnel near Robertsbridge will be replaced, and sections of the track slab rebuilt.

The work is part of a multi-million-pound program of investment to address reliability challenges that have been a problem on the Tunbridge Wells to Hastings line since its construction 170 years ago. This is the third extended line closure through Wadhurst since October 2021, but it is still the least disruptive solution for passengers. The alternative would be a series of weekend closures.

Fiona Taylor, Network Rail’s Kent route director, said: “It’s great to see the huge investment being made to improve the reliability on the line between Tunbridge Wells to Hastings. While there is never a good time to close the railway, completing the work in an extended closure means that we can avoid causing more disruption to passengers by closing the railway over a series of weekends.”

Scott Brightwell, Southeastern’s operations and safety director, said: “We know that closing the railway for a short period isn’t ideal, but it is essential to complete the improvement works. We’ll make sure that all of our customers know exactly how to complete their journey between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells while Network Rail carries out this vital work. Our message to our customers is to check their individual journeys on the Southeastern website or app.” Network Rail has thanked passengers for their patience while the essential works are being carried out.