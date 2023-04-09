Sunday, April 9, 2023
Emergency teams rescue lost casualty in Cuckmere Valley using What3Words technology

by
Multiple agencies responded to a call for help after a casualty was reported missing in the dark and stuck in the mud in the Cuckmere Valley. Newhaven Coastguard Team, Birling Gap Coastguard Team, Newhaven Lifeboat, East Sussex Fire Service, Sussex Police, The Coastguard Helicopter, and SECAmb were all deployed to the scene in a multi-agency response.

Emergency Teams Rescue Lost Casualty In Cuckmere Valley Using What3Words Technology - Uknip
Photo – Newhaven Cg

Search teams were quickly dispatched to the location provided through the What 3 Words app, which had been used by the casualty to indicate their position. The teams were able to locate the individual, who was suffering from exposure to the cold, and provide treatment.

Thanks to the use of the What 3 Words app, the rescue teams were able to find the casualty rapidly and provide life-saving assistance. The app is available for free across all platforms and is easy to use. It could potentially save lives in similar emergency situations.

